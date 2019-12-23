Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their first Christmas as parents, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex commemorated the occasion with a super cute family photo as their holiday card.

The happy couple shared an absolutely heartwarming pic showing their 7-month-old baby boy, Archie, crawling toward the camera as they sit behind him, beaming and basking in the glow of their Christmas tree.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared the motion card -- brought to life by the twinkling of the tree's lights -- to Twitter on Monday, writing, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

The card itself wishes everyone "A marry Christmas and a happy New Year, from our family to yours."

While the card was shared widely electronically, The Mirror reports that the couple did send out a select few hardcopy prints of the season's greeting to family and close friends.

The proud parents welcomed their adorable bundle of joy on May 6.

Check out the gallery below for a look at how some of the world's biggest celebrities and stars are celebrating Christmas this year.

