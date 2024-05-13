Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation is currently considered a delinquent not-for-profit organization by California's Department of Justice standards.

According to the DOJ, the business -- which the former senior royal family members launched in October 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties -- is currently in bad standing after failing to submit their registration renewal fees in a timely fashion.

In a letter obtained by ET, the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers on behalf of California Attorney General Rob Bonta notified the not-for-profit that, "An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Nigeria - KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

The letter continues, "The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry. Once you submit the delinquent record(s), you will be notified of the amount of any late fees that are owed."

A source familiar with the organization shared with NBC News that the entire ordeal is a miscommunication stemming from a renewal check that was sent but lost in the mail. According to reports, Archewell has cut a new check that should arrive in the coming days and the hope is for the situation to be resolved quickly.

As of right now, the not-for-profit is still listed as "delinquent" on the DOJ's website and is accompanied by a deadline renewal date of Wednesday, May 15. The foundation's last renewal date is listed as February 2023.

The not-for-profit foundation was founded by the couple as a way to enact change in the world through their mantra, "Show up, do good."

"We meet the moment by showing up, taking action and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities — local and global — through acts of service and compassion," the business' website states.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Nigeria over the weekend - KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

The delinquency notice comes as the couple is halfway across the globe in Nigeria for the 39-year-old prince's passion project, the Invictus Games, which celebrate their 10th anniversary this year. Over the weekend, the 42-year-old Suits star and her husband visited the Lightway Academy in Abuja and praised each other sweetly before spending Mother's Day in Lagos, where she appeared to wear the same dress from when she announced her pregnancy with Princess Lilibet.

Since exiting their roles as senior royals in early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan have spoken out on several occasions about what caused them to step down. They gave a headline-making Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, starred in a Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in late 2022, and Harry released a tell-all memoir, Spare, in early 2023.

