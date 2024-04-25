It seems there's some healthy competition brewing between Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace over... jam.

At least, that's what it's turning into thanks to the internet. This week, celebrities have been showing off jars of jam sent to them by the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming new brand, American Riviera Orchard. While she is not formally selling products just yet, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling, and Markle's Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, have not wasted the opportunity to show off their gifted preserves from Prince Harry's famous other half on social media.

"You don't want to use it because I don't want to lose it," Teigen recently told ET of Markle's product. "So now I feel like we did the sandwich, and now I'm gonna keep [the jam] in my fridge forever."

But, the plot thickens: Buckingham Palace is now raising eyebrows for the questionable timing of its recent Instagram post promoting the strawberry jam it sells in its own gift shop.

"Our Strawberry Preserve is made using only the finest berries and is delicious served in a variety of ways 🍓," part of the caption for the post reads.



Asks the caption, "How do you enjoy your strawberry preserve? Let us know in the comments!"

Meanwhile, the comment section is littered with people drawing connections between the palace's post and Markle. While some take issue with the post and accuse the account of "trolling" Markle, others are entertained by what they interpret as the palace's "shade." As one comment reads, "Nicely played, Palace. Nicely played."

As for what the former actress is up to in California, she made her return to Instagram in March with the official account for American Riviera Orchard after her and Prince Harry's @SussexRoyal Instagram account was shuttered in 2020, the same year they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

While the new account nor the brand's accompanying website have any information on what Markle has in store, a pending trademark application has been filed for American Riviera Orchard with cookbooks, homeware, coffee supplies, jellies, jams, marmalades, and fruit preserves among the goods and services listed.

The brand seems to perfectly align with a cooking and gardening show that ET recently learned Markle has in the works at Netflix.

