Here's Every Celebrity Who Received Jam From Meghan Markle

It must be Meghan Markle's jam, because jelly certainly doesn't cause a stir among celebs like this!

Thanks to some of the Duchess of Sussex's closest friends in entertainment, fans are getting a sneak peak at the jam that is part of her American Riviera Orchard brand.

On Wednesday, Kris Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of the jam sitting inside a bowl of lemons, next to a white envelope with her name handwritten on the front.

Kris Jenner shows off her jam gifted to her by Meghan Markle. - Kris Jenner/Instagram

Another personal touch, is the "13/50," on the jam's label, which appears to show the exact batch number the momager received.

Chrissy Teigen went all out for her experience with the jam.

"We jammin!!," she captioned a video shared on Wednesday. "This might have been one of the best bites we've had all year - all we used is some rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream brie, thick cut bacon and some @americanrivieraorchard jam! took about 8 mins total and made us happy for the entire weekend 🤍."

In the clip, the Cravings author holds up her jar before she gets to work, smearing the jam on bread and eating it like that, before piling cheese and bacon onto the bread and building a grilled sandwich. The spread got her and John Legend's daughter, Luna's, seal of approval, as she gave it a try and said it was good.

Speaking to ET, Chrissy and John gave a further review of the product.

"That sandwich was, like, incredible. One of the best bites I've had in a long time," John marveled while thinking back to the quick breakfast dish. "I want that exact sandwich again."

"It was pretty epic," Chrissy added.

Meghan's BFF and Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, shared a series of pictures with the jam, tucked inside a bowl of lemons, on her Instagram grid.

"This jam is my jam. A delicious taste of what's to come indeed… love you so M🍓🌱🍋🫶🏽. @americanrivieraorchard," the Timeless actress captioned the post featuring No. 6 out of 50.

By the looks of the photos, Abigail appeared to be in the backyard of Meghan and Prince Harry's home, playing with their dog.

Meghan and Abigail's friend and community organizer, Kelly McKee Zajfen, showed off her jam on her Instagram grid.

"Ohhhhh Just a taste of what's to come!!! So proud of you M @americanrivieraorchard 🍋," she wrote.

Delfina Blaquier, who is the wife of Harry's best friend, Nacho Figueras, Mindy Kailing, Tracy Robbins and Tracee Ellis Ross all shared their jams on their Instagram Stories.

In March, the 42-year-old royal made her surprise return to Instagram with the launch of her latest venture. At the time, minimal details were revealed, but Meghan gave her followers a clue, as she appeared in a video picking flowers and cooking.

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram to share her latest brand in March. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

The account links to americanriviera.com, which takes users to a site whose landing page is the same logo as IG, except the word "Montecito" is under it. The site also has a link that allows people to sign up for the mailing list. There's currently a pending trademark application that has been filed for American Riviera Orchard. Goods and services are listed as cookbooks, homeware, coffee supplies, jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves, and more.

