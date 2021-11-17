Meghan Markle Looks Back at Her Acting Days in First Daytime Talk Show Appearance as a Duchess
Meghan Markle is just like us! While she has ridden in horse-drawn carriages and her fair share of private vehicles, she was once an up-and-coming actress with car trouble, just trying to get to and from auditions.
The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex is a guest on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and recalls auditioning for various projects on the same lot where the talk show is taped. "The security guards here would always say, 'Break a leg, we hope you get it!'" Meghan shares. "So the drive in today was very different."
The ride onto the Warner Bros. lot wasn't just different because she's now a royal who's married to Prince Harry. It was also different because of what she was driving back then.
"I had this very, very old Ford Explorer Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side so you couldn't get yourself in through the door," she remembers. "So after auditions, I'd park at the back of the parking lot and I'd open the trunk and climb in and pull it shut behind me and climb in over all my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro."
Meghan says that no one ever noticed her strange entrance into her car, adding, "I would play it off. I'd be like, 'Oh, just looking for my resume and my highlighters for my script. Oh maybe it's back there!' The things we do."
Her appearance on Ellen marks her first time on a daytime talk show since becoming a royal, but she definitely hasn't shied away from the spotlight.
Check out the fun video Meghan made with actress Melissa McCarthy earlier this year.
