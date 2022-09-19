Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to the site of their 2018 royal wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen back in Windsor, England, on Monday amid the events surrounding the state funeral, procession, and committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel.

The funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in London, England, with Harry and Meghan seated behind his father, King Charles III, and stepmother, Camilla, the Queen Consort. Harry then processed on foot behind his grandmother's coffin as it traveled through London to Wellington Arch. Meghan joined Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, in a car behind the procession. Harry and Meghan stood side-by-side outdoors with other members of the royal family at Wellington Arch as the coffin was placed in a hearse to be driven to Windsor.

Once in Windsor, the procession made its way down the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan famously rode in a carriage to greet the crowds following their wedding service. Harry and other members of the royal family, including Charles and William, met the coffin at Windsor Castle, in another procession behind the hearse to St. George's Chapel for the committal service. Harry and Meghan's historic wedding took place in the chapel with the late British monarch in attendance.

Harry and Meghan sat next to Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during the committal service.

The couple returned to St. George's Chapel months after their own wedding for the wedding of Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

During their brief time living in England, Harry and Meghan primarily spent time at their home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. After they relocated to their Montecito, California, home, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, took up residence in Frogmore Cottage.

