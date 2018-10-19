Meghan Markle Reveals Her First Job Was Taking Out the Trash

Meghan Markle is getting real about her humble beginnings.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex opened up about her childhood during her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia on Friday, revealing on a visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney that her first job consisted of "taking out the trash."

Meghan, who shared that the job helped make her into the person she is today, also praised the school's students, saying that they reminded her of herself. “I went to an all-girls school which was incredibly diverse as well,” she said, according to New Idea.

“I think being around such empowered young women, it becomes something that you all just grasp onto to understand your world,” she added. “It makes me so emotional. You’re doing really, really good work and I’m so happy that we’re here. We give you our full support.”

Harry also expressed his admiration for the girls, many of whom were involved in the “In League in Harmony Youth Advocate” program, which aims to unite and inspire young people to be advocates for cohesion and inclusion in their communities. "Men can help as well by getting involved, we have to,” he said.

Visiting the National Rugby League's @NRLCommunity In League In Harmony programme at Macarthur Girls High school, which works to unite and empower young people to be advocates of positive change in their communities. #RoyalVisitAustraliapic.twitter.com/niVRwYJjd8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2018

The @NRLCommunity's In League In Harmony programme focuses on building a positive sense of self, setting goals, appreciating diversity, developing communication skills and work with others to achieve common goals. #RoyalVisitAustraliapic.twitter.com/UNJueLt8vt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2018

Meghan attended Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girl Catholic private school in Los Angeles, before going to college at Northwestern University. She and Harry are currently on their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, days after announcing her pregnancy.

