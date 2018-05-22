Meghan Markle Stuns in Pale Pink 3 Days After Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's regal fashion just keeps getting better!

Just three days after tying the knot with Prince Harry, the new Duchess of Sussex stepped out to an early birthday party for her father-in-law, Prince Charles, at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, turning heads in an ultra-chic ensemble.

For her first royal engagement as an official member of the royal family, Meghan chose a pale pink taupe wool-crepe Flavia dress from Goat, which featured silk-chiffon sleeves and a panelled bodice. She accessorized the elegant look with rose earrings by Vanessa Tugendhaft and a Philip Treacy fascinator, keeping her locks pulled back into a sophisticated and smooth low bun. Prior to her wedding to Prince Harry, the new Duchess was famous for rocking a messy bun look throughout their engagement.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Staying true to British fashion etiquette, Meghan wore sheer white tights for the occasion, topping off her ensemble with matching pale pink pumps and a blush pink clutch. She appeared to be having a blast, smiling while walking side by side with Prince Harry.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Although Prince Charles' 70th birthday isn't until Nov. 14, the royal family typically gets together early to celebrate milestone birthdays. Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET, "Royals do do birthdays a little differently than the rest of us."

"The queen celebrates not with one, but two birthdays," she explained. "Of course, we'll be seeing her at her birthday celebrations trouping the color in June, even though her birthday was back in April. We're seeing the Prince of Wales today celebrate his 70th birthday, even though he doesn't turn 70 until later this year. But what today is all about -- and there are about 6,000 guests at today's garden party at Buckingham Palace -- is not just celebrating the Prince of Wales' forthcoming 70th, but celebrating everything he has done over the decades for the Prince's Trust, for his assorted charities."

"There are three garden parties that the queen hosts at Buckingham Palace [each year], and I think she thought it would be a nice gesture if this one [were for Charles]," she continued. "To honor all of the work that the Prince of Wales has done over the decades and, of course, it ties in neatly with his 70th year. So, a reason to celebrate."

There's been plenty of celebrating for the royal family as of late, especially with Harry and Meghan's recent nuptials, held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, over the weekend. From the famous guests who attended to what Meghan more, watch the video below to hear all the highlights from the historic ceremony.

