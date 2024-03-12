A Florida district court judge has permanently dismissed Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit against her half-sister, Meghan Markle. The case was dismissed with prejudice after Samantha failed to produce statements that could support a claim for defamation.

In court documents obtained by ET, United States District Judge Charlene Honeywell in the Middle District of Florida ruled in favor of Meghan, throwing out the case in an order, stating, "The Court grants the motion to dismiss, in full. [Samantha Markle's] claims will be dismissed with prejudice, as she has failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication by this point, her third try at amending her complaint, in either the book Finding Freedom, the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, or [Meghan Markle] and her husband's hour-long televised CBS Interview. As such, the Third Amended Complaint will be dismissed, with prejudice."

It was the third time Samantha, 59, had tried to bring the case against Meghan, 42. She claimed that the mother of two defamed her in a 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, accusing Samantha of changing her surname back to Markle "so that [Samantha] could cash in on her newfound fame."

Additionally, Samantha claimed Meghan defamed her by "falsely and maliciously" saying she was "an only child."

Samantha, who is Meghan's half-sister from their father Thomas Markle's first marriage, alleged that Meghan exposed her to "humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale" and pursued a "false rags-to-royalty narrative," claiming childhood hardship, which destroyed her reputation.

Samantha was seeking $75,000 in damages.

Samantha's previous attempts to sue Meghan for defamation were thrown out in 2022 and 2023 when a judge ruled: "[A] reasonable listener would understand it, [Meghan] merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings."

"It is unfortunate to see that some of the press has chosen to wrongly report on the Judge’s ruling as a total win by Meghan," Samantha's lawyer said in a statement to ET at the time. "Upon reviewing the order, it is made very clear that the entire case was not tossed out, but in fact, the Judge is allowing Samantha the ability to amend her complaint within a 14 day period."

The statement continued, "This upcoming amendment will address certain legal issues that are related to our claims for defamation as it specifically relates to the Oprah interview on CBS. We vehemently oppose the narrative that the press has decided to spin in Meghan’s favor and look forward to presenting an even stronger argument for the defamation and losses that our Client has had to endure."

ET has reached out to Samantha's legal team for a comment on the newest ruling.

