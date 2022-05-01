Meghan Markle's Animated Kids' Show 'Pearl' Scrapped at Netflix
Meghan Markle's animated series, Pearl, will not be heading to Netflix.
ET has learned that Netflix scrapped the series, as one of the platform's strategic decisions surrounding their original animated content.
ET has also learned that Archewell Productions -- the production company founded by Meghan and husband Prince Harry -- remains a close partner to Netflix, and several other projects remain in development and production.
It was announced in September 2020 that Prince Harry and Meghan had signed a major production deal with Netflix via Archewell Productions, which would include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.
Pearl was first announced back in July 2021, with Meghan set to serve as one of the series' executive producers. The show would center on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.
"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement at the time. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."
The decision by Netflix comes amid a series of high-profile and controversial layoffs, as well as recent turbulence in the company's stock price due to an unexpectedly high loss of subscribers.
