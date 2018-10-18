Meghan Markle knows what she likes!

The Duchess of Sussex continued her Australian royal tour with Prince Harry in Melbourne on Thursday. The brunette beauty wore a navy blue dress with a ruffled skirt, designed by Dion Lee, for an outing with her husband.

Does it look familiar? It should, as the frock is very similar to the Roland Mouret dress she wore the day before her May 19 wedding while out with mom Doria Ragland. While the Dion Lee number had a V-neckline and the Roland Mouret piece boasted a wide, off-shoulder design, both were navy blue and adorned with a folded, ruffled skirt that's nearly identical. The feminine detail always looks amazing on Markle, and seems to be her go-to like the bateau neckline.

Later on Thursday, Markle switched into a buttoned black dress by Club Monaco for the beach, which is available to shop for $268. This isn't the first time the mom-to-be has donned the budget-friendly brand. She previously wore the line's color-block, pleated dress for a wedding in August, which sold out immediately.

See how the pregnant royal hid her growing bump in her outfits:

