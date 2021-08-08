Your read that right: Meghan Markle's Secret to Long Lashes is on Sale at Dermstore! There's no doubt Meghan Markle has a signature beauty look. (The pregnant duchess looks especially glowy in her recent bombshell-dropping interview with Oprah.)

Way before she became a royal, the former Suits actress made radiant complexion and textured, loose waves her go-to glam for years and has been vocal about the products she used to achieve it in past interviews, on her now defunct blog and social media page.

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is now hush-hush on her vanity table lineup, but we've dug up the times she shared her favorite makeup, skincare and hair products, along with intel from the professionals who have worked with her for years. Right now, Dermstore is celebrating 22 years of business with a sale and you can get Meghan Markle's favorite lash lengthener and some of her other favorite beauty products for 25% off with the promo code CELEBRATE.

Ahead, shop Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products at Dermstore:

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter Dermstore RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Highlighter Makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who worked with the former actress on the set of Suits, told ET that the royal wore the RMS Living Luminizer cream highlighter for that lit-from-within glow. "We love the RMS products. They are organic and all natural," Sellers said. Shop now to get it for 20% off with promo code CELEBRATE from Dermstore. $30 AT DERMSTORE (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Dermstore RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner We love a good lash serum and Meghan told Allure in 2014 that RevitaLash is part of her beauty routine: "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be." Take 20% off on Dermstore with the promo code CELEBRATE. $76 AT DERMSTORE (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray It's no secret Meghan has great hair. Turns out her voluminous 'do was created thanks to a hair flip with the help of this cult favorite texturizing spray from Oribe. She told Birchbox in 2014: "There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce." $48 AT DERMSTORE Buy Now

Discover some of Meghan Markle's other favorite beauty products below.

Spornette Little Wonder Bristle Brush #111 Amazon Spornette Little Wonder Bristle Brush #111 Hairstylist Michael Sparks, who has worked with Meghan since 2006, dished to ET that she uses this small bristle brush to tame frizz and smooth out the hairs around her face. "She would actually bring that and be like, 'Use this!'" he said. "She uses it every day." $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

NARS Orgasm Blush Sephora NARS Orgasm Blush Meghan counted this iconic NARS product (with a blush-inducing name, pun intended) as one of her must-have makeup products in a 2014 interview with Allure, saying: "I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within." $30 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria Although Meghan has yet to confirm, People reported she is a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury's matte lipstick in Very Victoria. (She most likely wore the shade for her engagement photos, according to Hello.) The lipstick, which is coincidentally named after the duchess' friend, Victoria Beckham, boasts a beautiful taupe nude hue -- a shade often seen on Meghan's pout. We're not surprised since the celebrity makeup artist's products are a hit among the royal's inner circle including Beckham and Amal Clooney. $34 AT CHARLOTTE TILBURY Buy Now

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Amazon Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Meghan is a natural beauty who loves to show off her beautiful freckles, so she's never seen wearing a full-coverage foundation. Meghan seems to have been following this rule for a long time as she revealed in a 2014 interview with Birchbox that she only applies base makeup on areas where needed and "spread it with a beautyblender." She added, "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face." $18 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Lotion Amazon Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Lotion The star shared with Beauty Banter during her Suits era she adores this affordable Nivea body lotion: "I use this religiously. It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it." $7 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Amazon Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Meghan revealed to SHAPE that she jumped on the coconut oil trend to use for beauty purposes and in the kitchen: "I have been using a lot of coconut oil though of late, on my skin, on my hair, like it's a deep conditioner. And then even to cook with." $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil Amazon Wella Luminous Smoothing Oil She revealed to Beauty Banter she is "obsessed" with the Wella Hair Oil. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath," she shared. $22 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

Tatcha Rice Polish Enzyme Powder Tatcha Tatcha Rice Polish Enzyme Powder An important (and often overlooked step) in any skincare routine is to exfoliate. It's crucial to slough off dead skin cells a couple of times a week for a smooth, glowy complexion and optimal product absorption. Meghan told Allure she loves the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder, which "sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation." $15 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 Nordstrom Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15 Meghan credited the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment with SPF 15 as her holy grail lip balm. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best," she said in an interview with Beauty Banter. "Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it." $24 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

9 Revelations From Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

Pregnant Meghan Markle Stuns in Armani for Tell-All Oprah Interview

Best 16 Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine

Dermstore Sale -- Save Up to 20% at Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event

How to Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

Related Gallery