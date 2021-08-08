Meghan Markle’s Secret to Long Lashes Is on Sale at Dermstore
Your read that right: Meghan Markle's Secret to Long Lashes is on Sale at Dermstore! There's no doubt Meghan Markle has a signature beauty look. (The pregnant duchess looks especially glowy in her recent bombshell-dropping interview with Oprah.)
Way before she became a royal, the former Suits actress made radiant complexion and textured, loose waves her go-to glam for years and has been vocal about the products she used to achieve it in past interviews, on her now defunct blog and social media page.
Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is now hush-hush on her vanity table lineup, but we've dug up the times she shared her favorite makeup, skincare and hair products, along with intel from the professionals who have worked with her for years. Right now, Dermstore is celebrating 22 years of business with a sale and you can get Meghan Markle's favorite lash lengthener and some of her other favorite beauty products for 25% off with the promo code CELEBRATE.
Ahead, shop Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products at Dermstore:
Discover some of Meghan Markle's other favorite beauty products below.
