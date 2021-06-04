Meghan Markle's 'The Bench': and the Best Children's Books Written by Celebrities
Meghan Markle can now add "children's book author" to her list of accomplishments.
The Duchess of Sussex has penned her first children's book, The Bench, which is slated to come out on June 8. The story is a sweet homage to her husband, Prince Harry, and their son Archie. "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Markle shared. "That poem became this story."
The Bench isn't the only arrival the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting soon. After giving birth in May 2019 to their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the royal couple announced in February 2021 that baby No. 2 is on the way. The baby, since announced to be a girl, is due sometime this summer.
She's not the only celebrity children's book author, though. You may be surprised to learn how many children’s books are penned by celebrity authors from Lil Nas X to Barack Obama. Each have their own unique touch, some silly for parents and children alike (we’re looking at your book, Jimmy Fallon) and others, such as Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o, touch on important topics like self-love. They're great for teaching valuable lessons to your kids, or just for adding to your super-fan collection.
There’s no better time for bedtime than now, so without further ado, here’s Meghan Markle's new book plus our list of the best children’s books written by celebrities.
