Meghan Markle's 'The Bench': and the Best Children's Books Written by Celebrities

By Nicole Bustamante‍
Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Meghan Markle can now add "children's book author" to her list of accomplishments. 

The Duchess of Sussex has penned her first children's book, The Bench, which is slated to come out on June 8. The story is a sweet homage to her husband, Prince Harry, and their son Archie. "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Markle shared. "That poem became this story."

The Bench isn't the only arrival the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting soon. After giving birth in May 2019 to their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the royal couple announced in February 2021 that baby No. 2 is on the way. The baby, since announced to be a girl, is due sometime this summer.

She's not the only celebrity children's book author, though. You may be surprised to learn how many children’s books are penned by celebrity authors from Lil Nas X to Barack Obama. Each have their own unique touch, some silly for parents and children alike (we’re looking at your book, Jimmy Fallon) and others, such as Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o, touch on important topics like self-love. They're great for teaching valuable lessons to your kids, or just for adding to your super-fan collection.

There’s no better time for bedtime than now, so without further ado, here’s Meghan Markle's new book plus our list of the best children’s books written by celebrities. 

The Bench
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex
The Bench, by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex
Amazon
The Bench
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle’s book "The Bench" focuses on multiple father-son relationships, as seen through the eyes of the mother. It is illustrated in watercolor by Christian Robinson with the intent to recreate the joy and softness seen from the mother’s point of view. It's currently available for pre-order at Amazon.
$13 AT AMAZON
The One and Only Sparkella
Channing Tatum
The One and Only Sparkella by Channing Tatum
Amazon
The One and Only Sparkella
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum’s picture book is about a young girl named Ella who is excited to attend a new school with all her glittery accessories -- until she arrives and learns that the other kids don’t like her sparkle. It takes some courage and support from her dad, but Ella eventually learns how important it is to be yourself, regardless of what others say.
$16 AT AMAZON
A Is for Awesome!: 23 Iconic Women Who Changed the World
Eva Chen
A Is for Awesome!: 23 Iconic Women Who Changed the World by Eva Chen
Amazon
A Is for Awesome!: 23 Iconic Women Who Changed the World
Eva Chen
"A Is For Awesome" is an alphabet picture book illustrated by Derek Desierto and written by former Editor-in-Chief of Lucky magazine and current head of fashion at Instagram, Eva Chen. The book highlights a strong woman for each letter of the alphament like Mala Yousafzai, Tina Turner, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and many more.
$5 AT AMAZON
C is for Country
Lil Nas X
C is for Country by Lil Nas X
Amazon
C is for Country
Lil Nas X
This is no ordinary alphabet book. 'C is for Country' puts a Lil Nas X spin on the genre as he and Panini the pony journey through the different letters. The story features bright colors, fun fashion, all things country and more.
$9 AT AMAZON
Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA
Jimmy Fallon
Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA by Jimmy Fallon
Amazon
Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon’s book is secretly self-serving. The picture book consists of different animals calling out to their fathers so your little one can finally start to get the hint about what they should be saying: Dada.
$8 AT AMAZON
Sulwe
Lupita Nyong’o
Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o
Amazon
Sulwe
Lupita Nyong’o
Sulwe dreamt of having skin as bright as her mother and sister’s until she goes on a magical journey through the night sky. In a powerful and inspirational story, Sulwe comes to learn that her midnight skin is perfect as it is, and that true beauty comes from within.
$10 AT AMAZON
The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be
Joanna Gaines
The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be by Joanna Gaines
Amazon
The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines’ picture book is all about self-love. As a group of children build their own hot air balloons, they discover that the world becomes a brighter place when we all celebrate our differences.
$12 ON AMAZON
Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters
Barack Obama
Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters by Barack Obama
Amazon
Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters
Barack Obama
In a letter to his daughters, former President Barack Obama’s children’s book highlights 13 different American leaders that have changed the course of our country’s history. He writes about the characteristics that his children share with these national leaders, empowering all children in America to recognize that they, too, can change the world.
$11 AT AMAZON
Cookie Meets Peanut
Bethenny Frankel
Cookie Meets Peanut by Bethenny Frankel
Amazon
Cookie Meets Peanut
Bethenny Frankel
When Mom’s fur baby (Cookie) meets her real baby (Peanut) things do not go smoothly. Cookie learns to make room in her life for Peanut as she becomes a new, furry big sister.
$32 AT AMAZON
River Rose and the Magical Lullaby
Kelly Clarkson
River Rose and the Magical Lullaby by Kelly Clarkson
Amazon
River Rose and the Magical Lullaby
Kelly Clarkson
River Rose is so excited to go to the zoo that she can’t fall asleep! Her mom finally gets her to snooze with a magical lullaby that takes River on a beautiful journey. Bonus: The book comes with a link to listen to the actual lullaby, performed by Kelly Clarkson.
$13 AT AMAZON
I Am Perfectly Designed
Karamo Brown
I Am Perfectly Designed by Karamo Brown
Amazon
I Am Perfectly Designed
Karamo Brown
The title speaks for itself! In Queer Eye star Karamo Brown’s children’s book, a father and son go on a walk through their city and name all of the reasons why they are perfectly designed for each other.
$13 AT AMAZON
My Little Brave Girl
Hilary Duff
My Little Brave Girl by Hilary Duff
Amazon
My Little Brave Girl
Hilary Duff
This poetic picture book empowers girls and women of all ages to dream big and take on the world with an open heart. It’s a love letter to little girls everywhere, inspired by Hilary Duff’s own daughter.
$10 AT AMAZON

