Meghan Markle can now add "children's book author" to her list of accomplishments.

The Duchess of Sussex has penned her first children's book, The Bench, which is slated to come out on June 8. The story is a sweet homage to her husband, Prince Harry, and their son Archie. "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Markle shared. "That poem became this story."

The Bench isn't the only arrival the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting soon. After giving birth in May 2019 to their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the royal couple announced in February 2021 that baby No. 2 is on the way. The baby, since announced to be a girl, is due sometime this summer.

She's not the only celebrity children's book author, though. You may be surprised to learn how many children’s books are penned by celebrity authors from Lil Nas X to Barack Obama. Each have their own unique touch, some silly for parents and children alike (we’re looking at your book, Jimmy Fallon) and others, such as Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o, touch on important topics like self-love. They're great for teaching valuable lessons to your kids, or just for adding to your super-fan collection.

There’s no better time for bedtime than now, so without further ado, here’s Meghan Markle's new book plus our list of the best children’s books written by celebrities.

The Bench Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex Amazon The Bench Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s book "The Bench" focuses on multiple father-son relationships, as seen through the eyes of the mother. It is illustrated in watercolor by Christian Robinson with the intent to recreate the joy and softness seen from the mother’s point of view. It's currently available for pre-order at Amazon. $13 AT AMAZON Pre-order Now

The One and Only Sparkella Channing Tatum Amazon The One and Only Sparkella Channing Tatum Channing Tatum’s picture book is about a young girl named Ella who is excited to attend a new school with all her glittery accessories -- until she arrives and learns that the other kids don’t like her sparkle. It takes some courage and support from her dad, but Ella eventually learns how important it is to be yourself, regardless of what others say. $16 AT AMAZON Buy Now

C is for Country Lil Nas X Amazon C is for Country Lil Nas X This is no ordinary alphabet book. 'C is for Country' puts a Lil Nas X spin on the genre as he and Panini the pony journey through the different letters. The story features bright colors, fun fashion, all things country and more. $9 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sulwe Lupita Nyong’o Amazon Sulwe Lupita Nyong’o Sulwe dreamt of having skin as bright as her mother and sister’s until she goes on a magical journey through the night sky. In a powerful and inspirational story, Sulwe comes to learn that her midnight skin is perfect as it is, and that true beauty comes from within. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Cookie Meets Peanut Bethenny Frankel Amazon Cookie Meets Peanut Bethenny Frankel When Mom’s fur baby (Cookie) meets her real baby (Peanut) things do not go smoothly. Cookie learns to make room in her life for Peanut as she becomes a new, furry big sister. $32 AT AMAZON Buy Now

River Rose and the Magical Lullaby Kelly Clarkson Amazon River Rose and the Magical Lullaby Kelly Clarkson River Rose is so excited to go to the zoo that she can’t fall asleep! Her mom finally gets her to snooze with a magical lullaby that takes River on a beautiful journey. Bonus: The book comes with a link to listen to the actual lullaby, performed by Kelly Clarkson. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

I Am Perfectly Designed Karamo Brown Amazon I Am Perfectly Designed Karamo Brown The title speaks for itself! In Queer Eye star Karamo Brown’s children’s book, a father and son go on a walk through their city and name all of the reasons why they are perfectly designed for each other. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

My Little Brave Girl Hilary Duff Amazon My Little Brave Girl Hilary Duff This poetic picture book empowers girls and women of all ages to dream big and take on the world with an open heart. It’s a love letter to little girls everywhere, inspired by Hilary Duff’s own daughter. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Pens Children's Book Inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle's Under-$70 Sunglasses Are on Amazon -- Shop Them Now

Our Picks for the Best Books to Read This Month

13 Books by Black Authors That Explore Race in America

15 Books by Latinx Authors That You Should Add to Your Collection