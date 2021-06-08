Meghan Markle is celebrating the arrival of more than just her baby girl! On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex released her debut children's book, The Bench, ahead of Father's Day.

The touching picture book details the special bond between father and son, as was inspired by her husband, Prince Harry's, connection with their 2-year-old son, Archie.

In newly released illustrations from illustrator Christian Robinson via Random House Children's Books, all different types of fathers spend time with their sons. One dad and his child wear matching pink tutu skirts and pose with their legs in the air, a father in the military tosses his excited son in the air as he returns home, and another smiling dad holds his baby boy while resting peacefully on a bench.

The words, which were inspired by a poem Meghan written to Harry on Father's Day, are very sweet. "You'll love him. You'll listen. You'll be his supporter," she writes.

The Duchess of Sussex adds more from her own perspective, writing, "And here in the window, I'll have tears of great joy, looking out at My Love and our beautiful boy."

Featured inside the book was also a small illustration of a bearded Harry holding their son, Archie's, hand. Additionally, the audiobook will be narrated by Meghan.

It's a special time for the family, who welcomed a baby girl, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4. For more, watch the clip below.

