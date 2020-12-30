Meghan McCain Announces Her Return to 'The View': 'Did I Miss Anything?'

Meghan McCain is ready to return to the virtual round table! The 36-year-old conservative talk show co-host has been on maternity leave since giving birth to her and husband Ben Domenech's daughter, Liberty, in September, and she's now preparing to take her seat, albeit via Zoom, again on The View.

"t’s almost time...I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday!" McCain announced on Wednesday via Twitter. "Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?"

In addition to the tweet, McCain posted a gif of when Christina Aguilera was on The Voice and exclaimed, "Mama came to play."

McCain will return to the talk show on Monday, Jan. 4, with guests for the week including Lil Nas X, Ken Jeong, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. She'll reunite with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.

The new mom first announced she was pregnant in March, nine months after she experienced a devastating miscarriage. Later that month, she said her pregnancy journey was "bittersweet" given the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now," she explained on an episode of The View. "I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for a while."

Here's more with McCain ahead of her return to the ABC talk show.

