Meghan McCain Announces New Job After Leaving 'The View'

Meghan McCain may have left The View, but that doesn't mean the conservative TV personality isn't hard at work. On Thursday, McCain, 36, announced that she has taken a job as a columnist for DailyMail.com.
"It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut," the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain said in a statement. "I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe."
The site's publisher and editor-in-chief, Martin Clarke, noted that the platform will be "a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz or issues based."
McCain's first column will be coming out on Sept. 20.
"Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics. I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it," McCain tweeted of the news. "I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space."
The former Fox News personality is currently based in Washington, D.C., where she is spending more time with her family.
McCain left the The View back in August after four seasons on the ABC talk show. She also recently announced plans to release a memoir.
At the time, McCain told the audience and her fellow panelists, "This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life. It's been, honestly, the best of times and the worst of times in all ways on and off this show."
The show currently has four panelists -- Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines. They plan to include a conservative voice to fill the void McCain left.
"Well, we know every week they're gonna bring on another Republican, we know that," Behar recently told ET of filling the fifth chair.
