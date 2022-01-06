Meghan McCain Calls Out People 'Triggered by My Body'
Why Meghan McCain Will Never Return to ‘The View’ as Co-Host (Ex…
Why Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Never Want Their Kids to Watch…
'The Bold and the Beautiful': Watch Krista Allen Make Her Debut …
'Sex and the City's Kristin Davis Explains Why Show Was Renamed …
Niecy Nash Highlights Her Return to the Hit Comedy 'Reno 911!' (…
Ben Affleck Shares the Secret to a Great Performance as He Ages …
Cynthia Nixon on Why It Was Time to Bring 'Sex & the City' Back …
'The View' Returns to Virtual Tapings After Whoopi Goldberg Test…
Jake Paul Says He's Ready to Take 'Next Step' With Girlfriend Ju…
Oprah’s Biggest Celebrity Sit-Down Interview Confessions of 2021
'The Bachelor': Clayton Echard Says He 'Cried More Times' Than H…
'Sex and the City' Cast Speaks Out Over Chris Noth Allegations
'The Witcher' Season 2: Freya Allan Dishes on Ciri's Intense Wit…
'The Bachelorette': Brandon Emotionally Reveals to Michelle's Mo…
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on Their Bond in ‘The Matrix R…
New ‘Bachelor’ Clayton Echard on His Season's Rocky Start (Exclu…
'The Bachelorette': Michelle Questions Nayte About Being Ready f…
Nick Cannon’s Main Priority Following Death of Infant Son Zen (S…
Jessica Chastain Shares The Value of Empowering Actresses in Lat…
Meghan McCain is not here for the body haters! The 37-year-old former View co-host took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out people still publicly commenting on her figure.
"It continues to be bizarre to me so many pundits and comedians with big platforms are so triggered by my body and spend so much time and energy talking about it," she tweeted. "And it's multiple people."
The mother of 1-year-old daughter Liberty added, "Teenage girls are literally killing themselves over our toxic culture towards women bodies."
McCain has spoken up for herself countless times in the past. In October 2021, she spoke with ET about her decision to leave The View last year, saying a lot of it had to do with media scrutiny and leaks.
"I could deal with host drama all day long. To me, the thing that started having an impact on my mental and emotional health was the constant -- and it became constant, like, absolute constant -- leaking from the show," she shared.
Noting that she never intends to return to the chair, McCain added, "I think leaving on my own terms was really important to me, and leaving my way and not being sucked into the paranoia of not knowing when your last show is. I really feel like it was a liberating experience."
For more from Meghan McCain, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan McCain Suffered a Miscarriage a Day After Seth Meyers Interview
Meghan McCain on How Her Relationship With Whoopi Goldberg Changed
Meghan McCain Says Producing a Movie Was Best Thing After 'The View'