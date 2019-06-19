Things took a decidedly shocking turn during a heated discussion between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar on The View Wednesday morning.



While discussing President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff rally, which took place in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night, the daughter of the late Arizona senator, John McCain, called her co-host a “b***h” amid a war of words, which played out on air.

It began with McCain defending the sitting president’s supporters, telling Behar, “But beyond that, don’t belittle the crowd. Don’t belittle the enthusiasm. Democrats have a lot to come. A lot of people are enthusiastic, and one of my producers was saying, ‘Why do people love him so much?’ It’s not just they love Trump so much. It’s they hate the same things Trump hates. That’s what’s going on.”



Behar fired back: “Who? Black people, you mean? Immigrants? Who do they hate?” This appeared to be too much for McCain to hear, who responded, “You know what, Joy, really, I come here every day open-minded trying to explain it and it’s not a fun job for me. I know you’re angry. I know that you’re angry that Trump is president.”



At this point, Whoopi Goldberg stepped in, insisting that everyone needed to calm down. But McCain refused to end the discussion, proclaiming herself the show’s “sacrificial Republican,” to which Behar offered a sarcastic, “Awww.”



“Don’t feel bad for me, b***h,” McCain. “I’m paid to do this.”

This isn’t the first time that the pair has gotten into a fiery exchange on air. In April, following the resignation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, McCain defended conservatives in border states who take a hard line against illegal immigrants, which Behar pushed back against.



"Like I just said, this guy who's coming in wants to help those countries," Behar said of the department's new acting head, Kevin McAleenan. "That's the way to solve the problem. Keep them there happy... solvent. Give them a house. Give them food. Help them. Help their children. Stop the crime rates."



"Give a Nicaraguan a house?" McCain fired back. "We've had a bunch of liberal guests who don't want to send in aid at all."



"Hold on," Behar said. "I listened to you. Let me just finish." McCain audibly scoffed at Behar's request, declaring, "Part of your job is to listen to me.”

