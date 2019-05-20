Meghan McCain found herself in hot water on Monday, after she revealed the Game of Thrones ending on-air -- completely spoiling it for those who hadn't watched the series finale on Sunday.

The moment happened as The View hosts discussed fans' reaction to the epic HBO show coming to an end. McCain called the ending "horrible," and launched into why she disagreed with who ended up sitting on the Iron Throne. The only warning McCain gave was a quick "sorry, this is a spoiler," before voicing her criticism.

The audience audibly gasped after 34-year-old McCain revealed the ending, but nobody was more visibly upset than her co-host, Sunny Hostin, who exclaimed she was only on season four. Hostin threw her hands in the air, before putting her head in her hands. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg silently got up from her chair and walked away for a moment.

McCain was less than apologetic and seemed surprised at the audience's reaction.

"I'm sorry, but it's all over the internet," she noted. "I wasn't told I wasn't allowed to say it. I'm sorry, everyone. It's all over the internet. You would have found out one way or the other. As a dedicated fan who watched it live last night like everyone was supposed to, OK?"

"Why is this a hot topic then if I'm not supposed to talk about it?" she continued. " ... Then I don't know why I have notes for a hot topic I wasn't supposed to talk about."

McCain later apologized on Twitter and appeared much more sincere.

"I'm so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today!" she wrote. "I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler. 😞."

I’m so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today! I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler. 😞 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 20, 2019

Earlier this month, McCain's husband, Ben Domenech, went off on Seth Meyers, after Meyers and McCain had a tense on-air exchange over Rep. Ilhan Omar when she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Watch the video below for more:

