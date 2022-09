Meghan McCain has a baby on the way! The 37-year-old former co-host of The View announced she's expecting her second daughter with her husband, Ben Domenech, on Thursday. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, already share Liberty, who will turn 2 later this month.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!" McCain told DailyMail.com. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

"Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give," she added of her mom, Cindy McCain, and Domenech's mother, Jeanne Marie Schram. "Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!"

McCain retweeted the article announcing her pregnancy on Thursday, simply writing, "Some personal news," with a red heart emoji.

When ET spoke with McCain in October 2021, she gushed over her daughter, whom she welcomed in 2020.

"I just didn't think I could love anything the way that I love my dad," she told ET, referring to her late father, Arizona Sen. John McCain. "I felt that kind of pure love was gone and it was something that I experienced, it was over now, but I love her. I don't like to, like, gauge love but I love her just as much, if not more, and it's this pure feeling of just, she's perfect even when she, like, spits up or I have to change her diaper, I think it's perfect."

