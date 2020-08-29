Meghan McCain is remembering her late father, Senator John McCain, on what would have been his 84th birthday. The politician died in August 2018 after a long battle with brain cancer.

On Saturday, Meghan posted a photo on her Instagram of her and her father, casually dressed and hugging each other.

"Happy Birthday Dad. I love you always," she captioned a photo of the two. She also posted another message on her Instagram Story, adding, "I love you forever."

John's widow, Cindy McCain, also posted a photo of her late husband's gravestone, captioning the post, "Happy Birthday John! I love you!"

Just four days ago, Meghan and Cindy also honored their beloved family member on the two-year anniversary of his death.

"Two years today. 742 days. Miss you every single one," Meghan wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile in May, Cindy got candid about her heartbreak while celebrating what would have been her and John's 40th wedding anniversary.

"Today would have been our 40th wedding anniversary," she wrote. "John I hope you know how much I miss you. Everyday we had together was such a gift."

"Although my heart is still broken into a million pieces, I’m trying to stay strong for the children, the grandchildren and the country," she continued. "The sun is shining today, the grass is green and the birds are singing here in our beloved Hidden Valley. Somehow I think you know that though. I love you very much! Happy Anniversary my love."

