Meghan McCain is showing her support to The Wanted's Tom Parker and his family following the news of his terminal cancer diagnosis. The 35-year-old co-host of The View has a unique understanding of what Tom is going through as her own father, the late Sen. John McCain, died in 2018 of glioblastoma, which is what the 32-year-old singer is battling.

According to the Mayo Clinic, glioblastoma (GBM) is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. It can be very difficult to treat and a cure is often not possible.

Shortly after news broke on Monday of Tom's diagnosis, Meghan took to Twitter, writing, "My heart and strength goes out to @TomParker from @thewanted. I and my family are here if you and yours need absolutely anything. Please don't hesitate. There are many stories of hope and healing in the GBM community and incredible doctors and specialists leading the crusade..."

Parker replied to the tweet, writing, "Thank you Meghan x."

The McCain family has been open about the late senator's challenging battle with GBM before his death at 81. The late politician appeared on The View prior to his death to talk about his diagnosis, saying, “I don’t mean to get a little sentimental, but it does make you appreciate every minute of every hour of every day. We should all thank God for every minute because we are blessed. And we’re blessed to be in the greatest nation on Earth.”

Prior to her father's death when it was announced the Republican senator would no longer be continuing treatment, Meghan tweeted, "Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on."

Meghan has also been vocal about the support she received from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden following her father's diagnosis. Biden's late son, Beau Biden, also suffered from glioblastoma.

"Your dad, you may remember when you were a little kid, your dad took care of my Beau," Biden told Meghan on The View in 2017. "Beau talked about your dad's courage, not about illness. And look, there's a lot of things happening. If any of you have somebody who's diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is about as bad as it gets, there's breakthroughs that are occurring now ... and it can happen tomorrow."

Parker and his wife, Kelsey, shared the news of his diagnosis on Monday. The couple have a 1-year-old daughter, Aurelia, and are expecting their second child, a baby boy, within the month. His doctors have said his brain tumor is "inoperable."

"I'm going to be here. I'm going to fight this," Parker told Britain's OK! Magazine, despite being told by doctors that this was the "worst case scenario."

