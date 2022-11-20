Meghan Trainor Shares Advice for New Moms and Talks ‘Made You Look’ Success (Exclusive)
Meghan Trainor on ‘Made You Look’ Going Viral on TikTok and Advi…
Savannah Chrisley on New Podcast and How Todd and Julie Are Doin…
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Forgives Kimberly For Bre…
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Hasn't Had Sex in Years
Patrick Dempsey Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Seemingly Saying Goodbye …
Sadie Robertson Gives Birth to Baby Girl!
Tinashe Calls Takeoff an ‘Amazing Talent’ at AMAs and Reacts to …
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
'The Dropout': How Amanda Seyfried Got Into Character as Elizabe…
Cheryl Burke Addresses Dog Custody Drama With Ex Matthew Lawrenc…
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy C…
Chris Hemsworth Dishes on Death-Defying Stunts for ‘Limitless’ S…
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Lupita Nyong'o Reacts to 'Black Panther' Fan Theory About M'Baku…
Candace Cameron Bure Defends Herself Against 'Traditional Marria…
Abby De La Rosa on Her ‘Polyamorous Relationship’ With Nick Cann…
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dati…
B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dies at 28
Even with her Gucci on, Meghan Trainor still knows the key to making a hit! The "Made You Look" singer dished about the song’s viral success.
"It’s more than I can ever ask for," Trainor tells ET's Denny Directo about the viral hit. "Everything I write I'm like ‘Yo, TikTok’s gonna eat this up,’ like I truly um am focused on like, my fans on TikTok. But I also noticed that there's a lot of moms out there, I'm a new mama. So, I'm like, ‘oh, I didn't even know this whole world existed. So, I just have a lot more friends on TikTok and like, that's my home and I'm writing for TikTok."
The singer, who is the proud mama of 1-year-old, Riley, whom she shares with her husband, Daryl Sabara, is doing it all for the moms and keeping them motivated.
When asked if she had any advice for her fellow mamas, it was to keep showing grace.
"Just try to be easy on yourself," she says. 'The mom guilt can eat you alive. And that almost happened to me, but I worked really hard on forgiveness."
Trainor also teased another special collaboration. The "All About That Bass" singer has been spending time with Jojo Siwa in the studio and says they are cooking up something great.
"We've been writing a few little tunes here and there," she tells ET. "She's a superstar and I know she's working on her music. Her future music, she's all grown up now. And she has so much more to say. And I was like please let me be part of it. And she did so we got bangers coming."
RELATED CONTENT:
AMAs Host Wayne Brady Pays Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff
2022 American Music Awards Winners: The Complete List
Machine Gun Kelly Rocks the AMAs Red Carpet Covered in Metal Spikes
Related Gallery