Even with her Gucci on, Meghan Trainor still knows the key to making a hit! The "Made You Look" singer dished about the song’s viral success.

"It’s more than I can ever ask for," Trainor tells ET's Denny Directo about the viral hit. "Everything I write I'm like ‘Yo, TikTok’s gonna eat this up,’ like I truly um am focused on like, my fans on TikTok. But I also noticed that there's a lot of moms out there, I'm a new mama. So, I'm like, ‘oh, I didn't even know this whole world existed. So, I just have a lot more friends on TikTok and like, that's my home and I'm writing for TikTok."

The singer, who is the proud mama of 1-year-old, Riley, whom she shares with her husband, Daryl Sabara, is doing it all for the moms and keeping them motivated.

When asked if she had any advice for her fellow mamas, it was to keep showing grace.

"Just try to be easy on yourself," she says. 'The mom guilt can eat you alive. And that almost happened to me, but I worked really hard on forgiveness."

Trainor also teased another special collaboration. The "All About That Bass" singer has been spending time with Jojo Siwa in the studio and says they are cooking up something great.

"We've been writing a few little tunes here and there," she tells ET. "She's a superstar and I know she's working on her music. Her future music, she's all grown up now. And she has so much more to say. And I was like please let me be part of it. And she did so we got bangers coming."

