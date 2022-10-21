Meghan Trainor's 1-Year-Old Son Makes an Adorable Appearance at Mom's Performance
Meghan Trainor Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Husband Daryl Sabara
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude in Gold Body Paint Nude for 50th Birt…
Megan Fox Blasts Online Troll for Mom-Shaming Her
Meghan King and Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson Dish on Their Fir…
King Charles 'Keen to Repair' Royal Rift With Harry and Meghan, …
Nia Long Breaks Her Silence Amid Fiancé's Alleged Cheating Scand…
Lizzo Spills Details on Her Romance With Boyfriend Myke Wright |…
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Shut Down Former Nanny’s Claims …
'90 Day Fiancé': Yara Is in Tears Finding Out About the Russian …
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for Social Media Antics
ET Starchives Full House Turns 35
Patricia Heaton Shares Details From Her Humanitarian Trip to Ken…
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Addresses Spit-gate and ‘Ms…
Tyler Posey on His Return to 'Teen Wolf' and Why It's a 'Bucket …
Julia Roberts Wants to Help Find Garcelle Beauvais a Boyfriend! …
Rachel Brosnahan Responds to ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumors (Ex…
‘Big Brother's Taylor Hale on Historic Win and Where She Stands …
Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to '365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone
Jay Shetty on Officiating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Beau…
Meghan Trainor, working mom! The singer spoke to the hosts of Today on Friday about how motherhood pushes her to focus on the legacy of her music -- and she brought 1-year-old Riley along for the ride.
"Everything is much more important," she said ahead of her performance with Riley and her husband, Daryl Sabara, in the audience. "Every song is much more important. I think of him -- when he's 10 years old,he's going to hear these songs and I want him to be proud."
Little Riley waved his hands from his dad's arms in the crowd, wearing protective headphones and clutching a toy car. "I look at him and I'm like, 'Oh, I need three more,' you know? You just want more of him," she said.
Trainor's newest album, Takin' It Back, is out now and was largely inspired by Riley. "It means so much, I hope everyone gets a chance to listen to the whole album," she said. "It's finally out and there's a special song on there called 'Superwoman' for my mommas, my working mommas."
In terms of wanting more, the couple has big plans. "I would love twins," Trainor told Romper last month. "A two-for-one deal."
She added that they've talked about turning their attic into a schoolroom for Riley and any future kids they'll add to the family.
"I want to hire a preschool teacher that will be able to teach emotions," she said of her dreams for a homeschooling experience. "How to handle it when you want to freak out and scream, because they don't usually do that."
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Trainor Recalls Feeling Shamed by Son's NICU Nurses
Meghan Trainor Makes Playful Dig at Charlie Puth Over On-Stage Kiss
Meghan Trainor Says Double Toilets are the 'Best Thing' in Her Home
Related Gallery