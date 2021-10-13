Meghan Trainor Says Having Double Toilets in the Bathroom Is the 'Best Thing About My House'
Meghan Trainor Shares the Keys to Her Glow Up!
Meghan McCain Opens Up About Motherhood and Life After ‘The View…
‘The Crown’s Josh O'Connor Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Mar…
Emmys 2021: Emerald Fennell Shares Her Advice to ‘The Crown’s Ne…
'Shark Tank': A Black Small Business Owner Tears Up as She Share…
Jessica Chastain Shares Initial Reaction to Her Tammy Faye Trans…
Madonna Shares Details From Her and Britney Spears’ Recent Conve…
Bella Thorne Teases 'Shake It Up' Reunion at Her Over-the-Top We…
‘Never Have I Ever’: Lee Rodriguez Shares Her Hopes For Season 3…
'90 Day Fiancé': Charlie's Wife Megan Reveals She Sells Pics of …
'90 Day Fiancé': Evelin Reveals the Truth About Her Marriage to …
'The Real’s Jeannie Mai Shares Unexpected Pregnancy Cravings
'Dancing With the Stars’: Cheryl Burke Shares COVID-19 Update
Rachael Ray on Her Return to the Studio After 20 Months (Exclusi…
Madonna Climbs on Jimmy Fallon's Desk and Flashes Her Backside t…
Nick Lachey Shares How His Family Is Adjusting to Living in Hawa…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Reacts to Her Family Shading Her for Ta…
St. Vincent Attempts to Direct Her Own Documentary in 'The Nowhe…
Andie MacDowell Says 'The Maid' Allowed Her to 'Mother' Daughter…
Meghan Trainor has no regrets about having two toilets installed next to each other in her home with husband Daryl Sabara. After the 27-year-old musician shared the news on a recent podcast, the story went viral, and Trainor opened up about it on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I didn't know it was going to be such a big deal. That's why I casually brought it up on a podcast," she said of the his and hers toilets. "But yeah, when we moved into this new house and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby and you gotta pee and there were so many moments where I was like, 'Move! I've got to go.' So when we moved to this new house I was like, 'I have an extra toilet, can I just plop them next to each other?' And the plumber giggled, and I was like, 'I don't see why you're laughing. Just do it. Get it done.' And they did it and it's the best thing I ever did."
The new mom then showed a photo of the two toilets, one a square shape and the other more traditional.
"Mine's the fancy one on the right, it warms your butt," she said of the square-shaped one. "The other one on the left is right under the air conditioning, so that's his."
As for whether the story will cause Trainor to change up her home decor, the "Dear Future Husband" singer declared, "You expect me to change that? No! It's the best thing about my house. Now it's really famous."
Trainor first revealed her unique double toilet setup on the podcast, Why Won't You Date Me, last week.
At the time, she said, “And we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”
Trainor later joked about Sabara's reaction to the story going viral in a new TikTok video of herself sitting on the toilet as Celine Dion's "All By Myself" plays.
@meghantrainor
POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other♬ All By Myself - Céline Dion
"POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other," she captioned the funny clip.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Trainor Wants Twins and Says She's 'A Little Late This Month'
Meghan Trainor Shares Video of 4-Month-Old Son Saying 'I Love You'
Meghan Trainor Recalls Son's 'Terrifying' Breathing Issues After Birth