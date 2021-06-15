Meghan Trainor Shares Sweet Video of 4-Month-Old Son Riley Saying 'I Love You' to Dad Daryl Sabara
Look who's talking! Meghan Trainor managed the sweetest birthday surprise ever for her husband, Daryl Sabara, on Monday.
In the clip posted on Instagram, the couple is playing with their 4-month-old son, Riley, repeatedly telling the tiny tot that they love him. Suddenly, he seems to reply, "I love you," causing his excited parents to scream and hold him close.
"We're going to count it!" proud mom Trainor, 27, declares.
The musician captioned the clip, "Happy birthday @darylsabara ! You’ll never know how much we love you❤️."
Trainor and Sabara, 29, welcomed their baby boy back in February, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the family. The little boy was breech and had to be delivered via C-section.
"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," Trainor shared on the Today show earlier this month. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'"
Luckily the adorable baby boy is doing just fine these days.
"We had a rocky start..but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy," Trainor wrote on Instagram in April.
