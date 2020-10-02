Melania Trump is urging Americans to stay safe following her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 50-year-old First Lady took to Twitter shortly after her husband, President Donald Trump, announced via Twitter that they had both contracted the coronavirus.

"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," Melania wrote. "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Late Thursday night, President Trump first announced his diagnosis, tweeting, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

This comes after his counselor and confidant, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19 after two days of traveling with the president in Ohio and Minnesota. Prior to his own diagnosis, President Trump had revealed that he and Melania were quarantining due to Hicks' positive test results.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Hillary Clinton Responds to Joe Biden Telling Donald Trump to ‘Shut Up’ During Presidential Debate This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Celebs React to Donald Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

President Trump and Wife Melania Test Positive for COVID-19

Celebs React to Joe Biden and Donald Trump's First Presidential Debate

Related Gallery