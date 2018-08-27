Melanie Griffith is sharing her experience with skin cancer with fans.

On Sunday, the 61-year-old actress Instagrammed a makeup-free selfie to show her bandaged nose. Griffith previously revealed to InStyle magazine that she had skin cancer removed from her nose.

"Bandaged again after having dermabrasion, the final step to fix the now removed basil cell skin cancer," Griffith wrote. "If any of you have it, get it fixed. If you lay in the sun, are exposed to lots of sun, be CAREFUL. Use sun screen. Get checked out by your Dermatologist. If you don’t have one, get one, or go to your nearest clinic and ask to be tested for it. More info to come!"

In her revealing magazine interview published earlier this month, Griffith candidly admitted that the procedure of getting skin cancer removed from her nose was particularly worrisome because of the physical effects, which included leaving a black-and-blue mark.

“It’s a scary thing when you’re an actress and you depend on your face for work,” Griffith said. “But I realize I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork.”

The actress also talked about working hard to maintain her looks, working out every day with a trainer when she's home in Los Angeles -- and clearly, it's paid off.

“It’s a different deal when you’re older,” she noted. “And we’re old. I don’t mean it badly, and I don’t mean it like, ‘Oh, poor me,’ or anything like that. It’s just a different deal when you’re an older person. It’s different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff.”

Last April, Griffith acknowledged previously getting bad plastic surgery. Watch the video below for more:

