Melanie Griffith Shows Off Her Impressive Workout Routine

Melanie Griffith is looking incredible!

On Monday, the 61-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her challenging workout routine. Wearing a pink sports bra and black leggings, Griffith works out hard, doing ab and arm work, lunges, cardio and weights. Griffith's stamina is on full display in the video, which is set to Katy Perry's "California Gurls."

"Ok. I have been working out with Gunnar, ❤️, @gunnarfitness for 7 years. I ADORE THIS MAN!! He helps me keep my 50+11 year old body tight and strong," she captioned the clip. "He is also kind of my therapist.... @kaileygdavis 🙏🏻 and Brad💋💃🏼💋💋💋"

Griffith's trainer, Gunnar Peterson, was certainly excited about the praise, commenting, "Absolutely made my day! Wait, what? You're not 39 @melaniegriffith?"

Peterson also reposted the clip and praised his client for her impressive workout.

"Working Girl Working it! How could I not repost?" he wrote. "Nicest thing I heard all day! Thank you @melaniegriffith the honor is mine."

Some of Griffith's famous friends including Kate Hudson and Kate Beckinsale commented on the post in support of the actress.

"Looks like I need to send Mama Mel some gear!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Hudson wrote, referencing her sportswear line, Fabletics.

"Mel 💋💋💋💋😘😘😘😘🔥🔥🔥," Beckinsale praised.

This isn't the first time Griffith has showed off her toned body! Last summer, Griffith was spotted vacationing off the coasts of Italy and France, where she rocked a black one-piece swimsuit with sheer cutouts. The following day of her yacht vacation had Griffith, who's Dakota Johnson's mother, sporting a colorful, patterned bikini.

Watch the video below for more on the actress.

