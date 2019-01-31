Melanie Lynskey is officially a mom!

Days after news broke that the 41-year-old actress and fiance Jason Ritter welcomed their first child together, Lynskey took to Twitter to confirm her baby's birth in the most epic way.

"We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! Yes! @JasonRitter and I had a daughter in December," Lynskey tweeted on Thursday. "We love her so much; she’s perfect. Thanks to everyone for your sweet messages."

She then took the time to "correct a couple things that have been stated in articles" that reported on her daughter's secret birth.

"I would like to correct a couple of things that have been stated in articles online: 1) Jason was NOT in Boy Meets World and wow that would have been pretty easy to check," she jokingly said. "2) I did NOT welcome the baby 'quietly,' I was blasting A$AP Rocky and yelling a lot."

The new mom then concluded by writing: "The good thing about our news being put out there is that now I do get to publicly thank the wonderful doctors and the amazing heroic caring brilliant nurses of @NSH_Maternity in Atlanta. From labor & delivery to post-partum, everyone was an angel and I’m eternally grateful ❤️."

Ritter and Lynskey got engaged in 2017 after four years of dating. Lynskey spoke about the happy news during an appearance on Hollywood Today Live, gushing, "Now he's my fiancé. I'm announcing it!"

The Togetherness star, who admitted they keep their relationship pretty low-key, adorably revealed that the Parenthood actor proposed to her "on the sofa," and she had no idea that it was coming.

