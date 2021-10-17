Coming together for the family. Nearly three months after finalizing their divorce, Bill and Melinda Gates were seen together for the first time at their daughter's two wedding ceremonies.

The pair's eldest daughter, Jennifer, tied the knot with her longtime love, Nayel Nassar, on Saturday at her horse farm in North Salem, New York, according to multiple reports.

Bill and Melinda -- who decided to end their marriage of 27 years back in May -- both walked their daughter, 25, down the aisle at her ceremony, as the bride wore a stunning custom Vera Wang gown, per Daily Mail.

The outlet reports that the bride and groom held a private Muslim ceremony the night before Saturday's 300-guest celebration, at which her parents were also in attendance.

As for Saturday's larger ceremony, Coldplay and Harry Hudson reportedly performed at the reception, which was attended by many of the Microsoft heiress and the Egyptian equestrian's influential friends and family.

Jennifer got engaged to 30-year-Nayel last January. They both graduated from Stanford University -- Jennifer with a degree in human biology and Nayel with a degree in economics -- and are both accomplished equestrians.

Jennifer is the eldest of the Gates children, which includes her 19-year-old sister, Phoebe, and her 22-year-old brother, Rory.

Bill and Melinda shocked many around the world when they announced in early May that they decided to end their marriage after 27 years. Their divorce was finalized in August. According to court documents obtained by ET, Melinda does not plan on changing her name, and as part of the divorce agreement, neither party is paying the other spousal support.

Back in May, Jennifer publicly spoke out about her parents' divorce on her Instagram Story.

"By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating," Jennifer wrote in part. "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and I am grateful for the space to do so."

Jennifer went on to thank her friends and followers for "understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives."

