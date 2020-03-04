Melissa Benoist Pregnant With First Child With Husband Chris Wood

Melissa Benoist and her husband, Chris Wood, are expecting their first child together!

The 31-year-old Supergirl actress announced her pregnancy on Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself smiling big while holding up an adorable long-sleeved baby shirt. Meanwhile, Wood also looks ecstatic, carrying one of their dogs. Benoist also jokingly shared a picture of her hugging Wood from behind, who's sporting a fake baby bump.

"A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!" she captioned the photos. "😱😆😭 @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one!"

Meanwhile, Wood posted the same photos on Instagram and cracked, "The [baby bump] photo is a joke but the news is real...!!! 👶🏻🍼🤗."

Benoist and 31-year-old Wood met on the set of Supergirl in 2016 when he was cast as Mon-El, the love interest of Benoist's character, Kara. They started dating in 2017 and tied the knot in September.

