‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Tie the Knot

Supergirl has wed her superman!

ET has confirmed that Melissa Benoist, who plays the title role in The CW’s Supergirl, tied the knot with her former on-screen love, Chris Wood, on Sunday.

The ceremony came just months after the actors announced their engagement with a cute Instagram post, in which Benoist beamed at the camera while Wood gave her a kiss on the cheek. “Yes yes yes it will always be yes♥️,” she captioned the post.

According to E! News, the poolside wedding took place in Ojai, California, and was attended by CW stars including Paul Wesley, Odette Annable and Kevin Smith.

The couple met on Supergirl, after Wood, 31, was cast as Benoist's character Kara's love interest, Mon-El, in 2016.

ET confirmed that romance had spilled off-screen in March 2017.

The news came just weeks after ET talked to the two on-set in Vancouver, Canada, where Benoist, 30, said the romantic storyline with Wood’s character had been a highlight of the season.

“What I've loved about it the most is that Kara this season has totally been coming into her own and learning how to be a woman," shared the actress, who was previously married to fellow Glee alum, Blake Jenner. "Last season, she learned how to be Supergirl. And, now, she's coming into her own more as an adult and, obviously, balancing love with everything that goes with that, so I love it ... think it's a really sweet thing that she's learning about herself."

"[Melissa and I have] found this nice pocket for the characters to live in," Wood added. "It was just so easy to play and she's just so generous as an actress that she just keeps it rolling. She makes it easy."

See more on Benoist and Wood below.

