West Hollywood's most iconic residents are making their return!

ET has learned that a Melrose Place reboot is in the works at CBS Studios that will have Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga reprising their iconic TV characters. The series -- created by Darren Star -- is currently in development and will be written and executive produced by Lauren Gussis.

"When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets throwing our characters into chaotic drama that's reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective," the series logline reads.

Heather Locklear and more original stars set to reprise their roles in the upcoming Melrose Place reboot - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

The deceased cast member has yet to be revealed, but we do know that Locklear will return as Amanda Woodward, Leighton is back as Sydney Andrews and Zuniga will reprise her role as Jo Reynolds.

Melrose Place was the spin-off of Star's already popular teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210 and focused on a group of friends who experienced everything from love, heartbreak, betrayal and a fake death in their residential apartment complex. The series ran for seven seasons from 1992 to 1999 and also starred a rotating cast, including Andrew Shue, Josie Bissett, Kelly Rutherford, Lisa Rinna, Jack Wagner and Alyssa Milano.

The series was briefly rebooted in 2009 for one season on the CW.

Melrose Place aired from 1992-1999 for seven seasons - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

And in 2020, 10 of the original series stars, including Locklear, appeared during a virtual reunion in support of the Actor's Fund during the pandemic.

Shortly after the Melrose Place reunion -- which marked the first time the cast was together in almost a decade -- ET spoke with Bissett, Leighton and Zuniga, who shared how they have all remained close throughout the years.

"Of course, we remained in touch over the years, but we recently reconnected and it's been so great to have these friends that we had in our early 20s," Leighton said. "So much has happened with our careers and our lives, but we kept in touch and it's been great to have reasons to get together and do all of the catching up that we need to do. It's nice to go down memory lane."

Marc Flores/Getty Images

"For me it was a long-term family," Zuniga said, reflecting about her time on the series. "I remember just being there and the familiarity. Riding motorcycles on the weekend with each other, and I think we used to do Pilates with Laura. I just remember the family part of it, which was really great, and it was a time where we did not have phones. I think we would go to the mall in in-between hours."

When asked if she was open to turning the key and returning to the infamous apartment complex, Bissett shared she was "definitely open" to the idea.

RELATED CONTENT: