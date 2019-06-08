Congratulations are in order for Daphne Zuniga!

The former Melrose Place star and her longtime boyfriend, David Mleczko, got married in a private ceremony at Oleana Restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zuniga's rep confirms to ET.

Zuniga, 56, first met Mleczko -- co-founder of the PR company Signature Green -- 12 years ago when they were set up on a blind date. They got engaged a decade later.

The actress and Mleczko were surrounded by almost 30 members of their family, reports People, who was first to share the news. The beautiful bride wore a Nicole Miller gown for her nuptials. The couple's close friend, author Sharon Salzberg, officiated the ceremony.

This is Zuniga first marriage and second for Mleczko.

In other celebrity wedding news, on Friday, The 100 stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley also revealed that they had secretly tied the knot.

"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM. We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time." Taylor tweeted.

What the video below to find out who else has recently said "I do."

