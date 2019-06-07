The 100 stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley took fans by surprise with a very happy wedding announcement on Friday!

The co-stars announced that they had tied the knot with a pair of social media posts, going public with their relationship for the first time with the happy news.

"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM. We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time." Taylor tweeted, along with a picture of the pair's hands -- wedding bands and bouquet included -- on their big day. Though their faces aren't included in the pic, the bride is wearing a white lace gown, while the grooms dons a blue dress shirt and dark slacks.

Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MDItwk0SLM — Eliza Taylor (@MisElizaJane) June 8, 2019

Morley shared his own announcement on Twitter, writing, "It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind."

It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind. — Bob Morley (@WildpipM) June 8, 2019

The pair have starred together on The CW's post-apocalyptic sci-fi series since 2014, with Taylor starring as Clarke Griffin and Morley as Bellamy Blake. ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with the actors together at San Diego Comic-Con last year, where they played coy about their characters' on-screen relationship, but admitted that an "emotional" season 5 scene ended up being one of their favorites of the series.

