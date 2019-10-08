Listen up, Aladdin fans!

ET's Ash Crossan sat down with the cast of the upcoming Hulu crime drama series Reprisal at New York Comic Con over the weekend, including Mena Massoud, the star of the hit Disney film, who hinted that a sequel is a definite possibility.

"I don't think it will be Return of Jafar, but I think there's a possibility of a sequel, yes," he stated, referencing the animated 1994 sequel. Later, he joked, "I think they should do one just about the animals. Like, Abu, Raja, Iago and the carpet all get together. Throwing it out there!"

While on hand, the Reprisal cast, which also includes Abigail Spencer, Rhys Wakefield, Rodrigo Santoro, Madison Davenport, David Dastmalchian and Gilbert Owuor, spilled the details on their dark and dangerous upcoming series.

"So I play a woman named Doris Quinn, who actually is a woman named Catherine Harlow, who's coming back to seek revenge… and I guess the elevator pitch is she's the Tony Soprano of this crew. And so, it's nice to see all of that energy all wrapped up in the Doris bow," Spencer said.

The show's synopsis states that the series follows a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

"I mean, this is the most hyper-noir, most stylistic, violent but at the same time dramatic telling of a revenge story that I've ever seen," Dastmalchian also shared. "Especially on television. And it's got all the elements we love about the filmmakers that we love. The Tarantinos and Rodriguezes and the Lynches, but its new creator on television, Josh Corbin, who…you've never seen anything like this before."

Reprisal premieres on Hulu on Dec. 6

See more on Aladdin in the clip below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Will Smith Grants Real-Life Genie Wishes: Mila and Emma Stauffer React to 'Aladdin' Premiere (Exclusive)

Watch Will Smith Get Into Character as Genie on the Set of 'Aladdin' (Exclusive)

James Corden Battles It Out With Will Smith to Play Genie in 'Aladdin' Crosswalk Musical

Related Gallery