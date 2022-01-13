Meryl Streep Admits She Watches 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Meryl Streep -- she's just like us.

In a new Zoom interview with the cast of Don't Look Up, Streep revealed that she watches The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The admission not only came as a surprise to us, but to her co-stars as well, particularly Ariana Grande and self-proclaimed Bravo super-fan Jennifer Lawrence.

"It’s life…it’s right now. It’s happening right now. And what do I do? I go in and watch The Housewives of Beverly Hills. I do that,” she admitted.

Streep went on to joke that being able to watch The Real Housewives is her motivation for fighting climate change.

“When I saw the film, I was just blown away and I said [to director Adam McKay], 'Give me a checklist. Give me the first three things we have to do,'" she continued. "It’s so energizing in a weird way, this film, because you come out and you go, 'OK now, f**k it. This is what we have to pay attention to. It all flows from this. If we don’t survive, we won’t be able to watch Housewives or whatever.'"

J. Law is *all* of us when you find somebody else who watched Housewives. They just become your Insta-Bestie! #RHOBHpic.twitter.com/9ul1wKmHcj — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 10, 2022

The drama sees Lawrence as astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky and Leonardo DiCaprio as her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, teaming up after discovering that a comet is going to hit earth. The two then embark on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet -- but not many people seem to care, including the president of the United States, played by Streep.

ET spoke to Lawrence at the film's premiere in December where she had nothing but praise for her three-time Academy Award-winning co-star.

"I mean, Meryl Streep is the actual greatest actor that has ever lived, and when you watch her in person it only confirms that," Lawrence marveled.

However, it wasn't Streep that left Lawrence in awe the most.

"I think I was more star struck to be around Ariana Grande," Lawrence admitted. "Because our worlds don't really collide with the musicians, and what she does is so different.

"I mean, I sound similar, don't get me wrong -- better even," Lawrence quipped, jokingly adding that she's got her own album in the works. "I'm coming out with something, you'll see."

The drama also features a slew of stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman and Kid Cudi are also featured.

