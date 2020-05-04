Met Gala: See the Most Iconic Looks of All Time

Although the Met Gala won't take place on the first Monday of May this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn't mean we can't look back on the iconic fashion moments made in years past on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

From Lady Gaga's multiple outfit reveals last year to Rihanna's jaw-dropping canary yellow cape ensemble from 2015, let's relive the defining red carpet looks that make the Met Gala the most anticipated event in fashion.

The 2020 Met Gala theme would've been "About Time: Fashion and Duration," with celebrity co-chairs Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Lin-Manuel Miranda, alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. To celebrate from a distance, Vogue will host a special YouTube livestream on Monday, featuring video appearances from stars like Cardi B and Naomi Campbell, followed by a speech from Wintour, a live performance by Florence + The Machine and a DJ set by designer Virgil Abloh.

Ahead, see the most memorable, iconic looks from Met Galas past.

Lady Gaga, 2019

The multitalented star made a grand entrance with not one, but four looks, designed by her longtime friend and collaborator, Brandon Maxwell. The camp-themed moment had Gaga giving a mini performance on the pink carpet as a living doll, unveiling three dresses down to her last look of bra, underwear and fishnets.

Katy Perry, 2019

Leave it to the singer to make dressing up as an inanimate object the most glamorous. Perry literally lit up the room when she showed up as a glimmering chandelier in Moschino by Jeremy Scott. The American Idol judge one-upped herself when she changed into a cheeseburger outfit inside the gala.

Zendaya, 2018

The Euphoria actress has proved herself to be a total style chameleon over the years, and she took 2018's Catholic theme to new heights as she transformed into Joan of Arc in a Versace metallic armor gown and red bob wig -- a stunning, high-fashion take on battle gear.

Cardi B, 2018

The rapper made her Met Gala debut (pregnant, no less!) in 2018, wearing an ornate Moschino gem-encrusted dress with voluminous train and matching headdress, complete with large gorgeous curls.

Blake Lively, 2017

Lively always opts for a beautiful gown for the ball, but this stunning Atelier Versace gold fringe chain gown accented by a blue feathered train was by far a standout.

Priyanka Chopra, 2017

Chopra definitely took a risk with her Ralph Lauren trench coat gown and it's one of her most memorable looks to date. What makes this look extra special? Well, the 2017 Met Gala is where she first linked with now-husband Nick Jonas. The couple had a full circle moment last year when they returned to the Met Gala red carpet for the first time as a married couple.

Jennifer Lopez, 2017

Ladylike J.Lo is one of our favorite looks and she achieved just that in this regal light blue, high-neck Valentino cape dress, complemented by her flawless glam of long, pulled-back '60-inspired hairdo, luscious lashes and pale pink lips, finished off with glamorous diamond drop earrings.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2016

The acclaimed actress glittered her way onto the best-dressed list in a green sequined Calvin Klein gown, topped off with a sculptural, gravity-defying updo, inspired by Nina Simone.

Lady Gaga, 2016

Never one to play by the rules, Gaga opted for a rock 'n' roll, '80s vibe at the Met Gala in a cut-out leotard, fishnets, sky-high platform boots and a circuit-board-inspired Versace jacket -- an ode to the gala's technological theme that year.

Kendall Jenner, 2016

The supermodel, who is never shy to show off her enviable bod, opted for a white-and-blue grid gown from Atelier Versace. We couldn't take our eyes off the mesmerizing design on her stunning frame.

Nicole Kidman, 2016

The Australian actress was a celestial queen in a sparkly, embellished moon cape gown from Alexander McQueen in 2016.

Beyonce, 2015

Although the pop star arrived at the very last minute, she proved it was worth the wait when she showed up in a sheer bedazzled Givenchy gown with a sassy ultra-high ponytail.

Rihanna, 2015

The undisputed Met Gala queen always slays, but the dramatic canary yellow embroidered furry robe that trailed across the steps was everything! At the "China: Through the Looking Glass"-themed soiree, RiRi owned the carpet in the Guo Pei haute couture number that went down in Met Gala (and meme) history.

Amal Clooney, 2015

All eyes were on Clooney as she attended her first Met Gala in a red corseted, tiered Maison Margiela dress that catapulted the human rights lawyer to fashion girl status.

Taylor Swift, 2014

The pop star loves a princess moment. Swift was a classic romantic in a soft pink Oscar de la Renta gown and red lip.

Kim Kardashian West, 2013

Say what you will, but the social media star had everyone talking in her floral print Givenchy long-sleeve glove dress.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2013

SJP is one of the few celebs who truly dresses according to the theme every year. Her ensemble interpreted "Punk: Chaos to Couture" perfectly thanks to the mohawk headdress from Philip Treacy, which she paired with a pink burnout Giles Deacon gown and velvet Christian Louboutin over-the-knee boots.

Kate Moss, 2009

The British supermodel was dressed to party in a Marc Jacobs metallic foil one-shoulder draped mini with matching shoes and headscarf at “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion” gala -- a fitting theme for the fashion icon.

Cher, 1974

The music legend is arguably the OG trendsetter of the naked dress. Exhibit A: the glittery, see-through, feather-embellished dress by Bob Mackie that Cher rocked at the Met Gala in 1974, which inspired the dress Kim Kardashian West wore in 2015. The designs he created for Cher were on display at last year's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibit.

