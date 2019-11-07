The 2020 Met Gala will be taking style-savvy stars back to the future! The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Thursday the theme and celebrity co-chairs for fashion's biggest night -- and it's sure to be an event to remember.

The first Monday of May, which falls on May 4 next year, will have French designer Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton joining actors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep as co-chairs. Per usual, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will also be one of the co-chairs.

The theme of the Met Gala and the exhibit at the museum in New York City will be "About Time: Fashion and Duration," and following the event, the exhibit will be open to the public from May 7 to Sept. 7, 2020.

According to a press release, the concept will "trace more than a century and a half of fashion, from 1870 to the present, along with a disruptive timeline, as part of the museum's 150th anniversary celebration."

The concept will also be "employing philosopher Henri Bergson's concept of la durée, time that flows, accumulates, and is indivisible, the exhibition will explore how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future."

In addition, the theme will be examined through the writings of the late writer Virginia Woolf, who will serve as the "ghost narrator" of the exhibition, according to the museum's release.

Though Streep has never attended a Met Gala, she does have several ties to the event. The 70-year-old actress played the infamous Miranda Priestly in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, a character who runs a fashion magazine empire and who was based in part on Wintour. Streep also starred in the 2002 film The Hours, which was based on the Virginia Woolf novel, Mrs. Dalloway. Michael Cunningham, the author of the novel The Hours, is to write a new short story for the exhibition that reflects the theme.

As for Stone's connection, Louis Vuitton is underwriting the exhibit, and the 31-year-old actress is an ambassador for the brand.

What if I told you I figured out a way to support The Met WITHOUT having to figure out what to wear, because this way I just shake everyone’s fabulously dressed hands on the way in https://t.co/Ci8zFNNH8Kpic.twitter.com/Veopz62Fbm — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 7, 2019

That’s what I was trying to do the first time 😞 https://t.co/oAwCsEv7oV — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 7, 2019

After the co-chairs were announced,Miranda, the 39-year-old creator of Hamilton who is also making his debut at the event, took to Twitter to express his excitement. "What if I told you I figured out a way to support The Met WITHOUT having to figure out what to wear, because this way I just shake everyone’s fabulously dressed hands on the way in," he wrote.

When one fan suggested he dress like "sexy Hamilton," Miranda replied with a sad face emoji, "That’s what I was trying to do the first time."

Here's a look back at some of the Met Gala's most memorable styles through the years:

