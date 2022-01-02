Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Share Steamy Pics From New Year's Eve Celebration
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey had a loved-up New Year’s Eve. “Happy New Year 🖤🥂,” the SKN by LH founder captioned a carousel of pictures featuring her love on Jan. 2. In the first pic, Harvey sits on Jordan’s lap as they look into the camera. The following picture shows the couple showing some PDA as they share a kiss.
Things get NSFW as Harvey flashes her middle finger towards the camera while her boyfriend snuggles close to her.
The photo set comes days after the couple celebrated the holiday with friends. On Friday, ahead of the celebration, the model shared a Boomerang of her and her beau standing in the mirror.
“Babydaddy,” she playfully captioned the picture.
Harvey, 24, and Jordan, 34, celebrated their one-year anniversary in Nov. The pair gave the world of glimpse of their private love with a series of Instagram post. “Happy Anniversary,” the A Journal For Jordan star wrote. “It’s been a year crazy” he followed up on the picture that shows him kissing his girlfriend on the cheek.
Harvey shared a look at their special dinner and celebrated her love with a shot of him sitting across from her at the table. "Happy Anniversary my love."
Jordan and Harvey made their love Instagram official in Jan. After the couple confirmed a source told ET that the long-time friends started dating months prior. In April, the Black Panther star opened up to ET about their romance.
"I never thought I was so lonely before," he said about making the decision to take their relationship public. "I'm glad you're seeing me happy."
