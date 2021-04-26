Michael B. Jordan is ready for his fans to see his latest project.

The actor stars in Amazon Prime Video's new action-suspense film, Without Remorse, portraying elite Navy SEAL Chief John Clark. The Stefano Sollima-directed flick follows John as he uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife (Lauren London).

Pursuing the assassins at all costs, he joins forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell) to expose "a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war." Brett Gelman, Cam Gigandet and Guy Pearce also co-star.

Jordan tells ET's Nischelle Turner that although the cast filmed back in 2019, post-production was "touch and go" for a while due to COVID-19 delays.

"It was a lot of uncertainty but you know, honestly, I'm really excited that it finally has a home at Amazon," he says. "People are gonna be actually able to watch it and enjoy this movie. We put so much effort, blood, sweat and tears into this project, I'm really looking forward to people watching this movie."

London portrays Pam Madden Clark, the pregnant wife of Jordan's character, and the role marks her first since she took a break after the death of her longtime love, Nipsey Hussle, in 2019. Referring to Jordan as a brother, London tells ET that the 34-year-old actor reached out to her personally to ask that she consider the role and shares that he made her feel "comfortable and protected" on set.

Calling London his "homie," Jordan reveals that he admired the late rapper and found the actress' strength after his death inspiring.

"I felt like, you know, acting is sometimes a release, to be able to express yourself in a way that you normally can't in other situations, and I felt like, specific to this character and their relationship on screen, it felt like it was an opportunity that -- if she was up to it -- that could be something for her to let some of that out," he says.

He adds: "And [it was an opportunity] even for me, selfishly as an actor, to help me understand what I was going through, as the character. So, she helped me out a lot in this and helped me wrap my brain around what that felt like... and how to channel that in a real way. And also, we missed her. If this could be a start or, you know, a place to springboard and launch her back into what she does so well, I wanted to extend that to somebody that I cared about."

Someone else that Jordan cares about? Lori Harvey. The actor jokes that, although he's not sure that Harvey has been getting lessons on how to make his favorite mac and cheese from his mother, "she definitely needs to."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in November before making their relationship public in January. Shortly after they posted photos of each other, a source told ET that Michael and Lori had actually been dating for several months after a years-long friendship. Jordan recently told People that he's "extremely happy" in his relationship, so Harvey has plenty of time to learn that recipe!

Without Remorse will be available on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

