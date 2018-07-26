Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome a Daughter

Michael Buble is a father of three!

Luisana Lopilato, Buble's wife, announced the arrival of their first daughter -- the pair already have two sons, 4-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Elias -- on Instagram Thursday.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it," 31-year-old Lopilato wrote in Spanish alongside the black-and-white pic of the newborn's tiny hand. "I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!”

“We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family," the Argentinian actress continued. "You gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life."

The "Home" singer first confirmed his wife's third pregnancy back in February. Earlier this month, during an Irish radio show, Buble shared the baby's gender.

"I've got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've actually never said that before in public," he announced at the time. "I've got a daughter coming!"

Here's more on Buble's expanding family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael Bublé Says He Almost Quit Music After Son Noah Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Michael Buble Confirms He and Wife Luisana Lopilato are Expecting a Baby Girl

Michael Buble and Pregnant Wife Luisana Lopilato Show PDA at 'Perdidas' Premiere

Related Gallery