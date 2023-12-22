Michael Bublé is opening up about his son's cancer diagnosis. On a recent episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast, the 48-year-old singer revealed how his son, Noah's, 2016 cancer diagnosis "rocked my world."

"It pulled the curtain from over my eyes... That was a sledgehammer to my reality," Bublé said. "I will never be carefree again in my life and that's OK. It is a privilege for me to exist, and that pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things is, I guess, it's part of that beautiful, this life."

Prior to Noah's diagnosis, Bublé said he was going through "a crisis" and didn't have his "priorities straight."

"I don't think I was a terrible guy, but dude, it was blinders. Career. Ambition. How do I become the baddest, biggest, best? More ego, more power, more money," he said. "[Then] on Halloween, however many years ago that was, dude, it's like life was lived with a curtain in front of me, like a filter. And the moment that they said this is what's happening, that reality hit me."

"Filter gone. And, I mean, in a moment, in one moment, gone," Bublé continued. "I went, 'OK. This is it. This is life. This is it. This is what's important... This is what your priorities must be in order to be happy in your life.'"

Following the diagnosis, Bublé recalled being in the bathroom at his son's hospital and having a powerful moment.

"I remember closing my eyes and saying to myself, 'If we get out of this, I'm living a different life, a better life,'" he said. "And I did. I made that promise to myself in a moment. I want to be kinder. I want to be more empathetic. I don't ever want to allow that ego and that false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am."

"I'm a lucky man," Bublé, who's married to Luisana Lopilato, added. "I look at my wife, and it's like, 'How did that happen? How did I get this incredible human being, who's the best of all of us, to lead me through, carry me through, these things?'"

Bublé, who shares Noah, 10, Elias, 7, Vida, 5, Cielo, 1, with Lopilato, previously opened up about his eldest child's cancer diagnosis in a November 2018 interview with ET.

"What my family and I have been through, it would be impossible to not have an effect on everything I do," he said. "I think people out there have no idea how their compassion and their love, their empathy and prayers for my family and I meant as much as they did."

RELATED CONTENT: