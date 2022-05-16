Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are almost ready to be a family of six! The 46-year-old singer brought 34-year-old Lopilato to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, marking the couple's first red carpet appearance together since they announced Lopilato's fourth pregnancy back in February.

"This is the most fun I’ve ever had on a red carpet," Bublé told ET's Cassie DiLaura, before joking that they wouldn't even have to take maternity photos after attending the event. "Paparazzi took a bunch of us and now I'll just download them off of Google and put them up in my house."

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Lopilato shared she's been "feeling so good" throughout her pregnancy and expressed that she was "so happy that we’re here together."

The couple has been married since 2011 and they have three other children, sons Noah and Elias, and daughter Vida. But they still haven’t decided on a name for baby No. 4.

Michael Bublé on Revealing Wife’s Pregnancy in New Music Video (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

"I like Amelia," Bublé said, with Luciana noting that she also likes the name Cielo, and both sharing that they think Lucia would be a good option as well.

"It has to be good in English and Spanish, so it’s hard," Lopilato said.

Meanwhile, the whole family will join Bublé later this year when he embarks on his new tour. "I gotta go to, like, 48 countries. But America's first. I’m really excited about it," he said, before gushing, "We have a lot of love. And we have a beautiful family."

Related Content:

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato Expecting Baby No. 4

Michael Bublé on Revealing Wife Luisana's Pregnancy in New Music Video

Michael Bublé Talks Romantic Music Video With Wife Luisana

Related Gallery