Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Reveal the Names They're Thinking of for Baby No. 4 (Exclusive)
Michael Bublé Shares Details on 'Higher' Tour and Potential Name…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on 'Secret, Special Meaning' Beh…
Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley and Grandson of Elvis…
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
Ashley and Wynonna Judd Offer Emotional Tributes to Mom Naomi Du…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
Wynonna Judd Tearfully Announces She'll Continue Planned Tour Af…
Naomi Judd’s Daughters Give Emotional Tribute During Country Mus…
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Were 'Struggling in Their Relationshi…
Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard's Sister and Ellen Barkin Will Te…
Millie Bobby Brown on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 and New Role as…
Why Doja Cat Pounded Her Drink Before Billboard Music Awards Spe…
Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello on Possible 'Familia' Tour and Car…
Kim Kardashian on Her 'Proud' Curves and Overcoming Scandal (Fla…
Jason Momoa Excited to Work With Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel …
‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Dynasty’ and More Shows Canceled: What's Not Com…
How Scott Disick Is Handling Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Bark…
'Little People, Big World': Zach Feels 'Offended' When Dad Won't…
Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are almost ready to be a family of six! The 46-year-old singer brought 34-year-old Lopilato to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, marking the couple's first red carpet appearance together since they announced Lopilato's fourth pregnancy back in February.
"This is the most fun I’ve ever had on a red carpet," Bublé told ET's Cassie DiLaura, before joking that they wouldn't even have to take maternity photos after attending the event. "Paparazzi took a bunch of us and now I'll just download them off of Google and put them up in my house."
Lopilato shared she's been "feeling so good" throughout her pregnancy and expressed that she was "so happy that we’re here together."
The couple has been married since 2011 and they have three other children, sons Noah and Elias, and daughter Vida. But they still haven’t decided on a name for baby No. 4.
"I like Amelia," Bublé said, with Luciana noting that she also likes the name Cielo, and both sharing that they think Lucia would be a good option as well.
"It has to be good in English and Spanish, so it’s hard," Lopilato said.
Meanwhile, the whole family will join Bublé later this year when he embarks on his new tour. "I gotta go to, like, 48 countries. But America's first. I’m really excited about it," he said, before gushing, "We have a lot of love. And we have a beautiful family."
Related Content:
Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato Expecting Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé on Revealing Wife Luisana's Pregnancy in New Music Video
Michael Bublé Talks Romantic Music Video With Wife Luisana