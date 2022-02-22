Michael Buble’s family is expanding. The “Forever Now” singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, are expecting their fourth child. On Tuesday, the 46-year-old singer premiered the video for his single, “I’ll Never Not Love You," where the couple revealed the news.

In the video, Buble belts out the tune as scenes from classic romantic films play. In the end, the GRAMMY winner is brought back to reality, and his wife’s baby bump is revealed as she and the singer walk out of the grocery store with their three children.

Buble later confirmed the news to Ryan Seacrest.

“This will be the first time that I actually say these words,” the musician told the host on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “But yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting."

Buble and Lupilato, who got married in 2011, are parents to Noah, 8, Elias, 6 and 3-year-old Vida.

The music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You” is the follow-up to “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” which also stars Lopilato as the leading lady.

In January, ET visited Buble on the set of the video, where he opened up about his wife’s appearance.

"Fifteen years ago, you saw that my wife had a song that I had written for her where I meet her in a grocery store, and it becomes this thing at the end of the song that it's all just a daydream, and so I had this idea in the Michael Buble cinematic experience, 'Why can't I make the sequel? Why can't this be the sequel?' So, at the end of the video, we find out that like M. Night Shyamalan, instead of 'I see dead people,' we realize that once again, I have imagined all of this, I fantasized the whole thing," he said.

Buble added that working with his wife was “the greatest moment in the world,” and shared why he enjoys sharing the screen with his leading lady. "Working together, you find out who people are, when things get bad, we've been through a lot," he said.

"She’s a beautiful human being. I've leveled up in a big way, to be able to get inspired to make music and then to get to work alongside her, laugh with her, it’s been amazing," he added. "We've laughed so much, we've talked about how lucky we are, it’s the greatest moment in the world. And to share it with the love of my life is pretty good."

