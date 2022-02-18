Adriana Lima just made her TikTok debut in a major way.

In her first video on the platform, shared Friday, the 40-year-old supermodel revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. In the playful footage, Lima explained how Lemmers likes to scare her and film her reaction. "But today...," she wrote, "...is...payback." Holding a positive pregnancy test, the runway pro proceeded to hand it to Lemmers, who was laying in bed. After realizing what he was holding, the dad-to-be was visibly shocked.

Lima also shared footage of the baby's heartbeat during an ultrasound. As for the little one's arrival, Lima revealed their child is "coming fall 2022."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel is no stranger to motherhood. She's previously welcomed daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, with ex-husband Marko Jarić. After five years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2014.

As for Lemmers, he and Lima made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021.

"My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day," Lima recently wrote to him on Instagram. "I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE."

