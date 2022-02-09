Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Expecting Baby No. 2
Fergie Sets the Record Straight on Quentin Tarantino Biting Her …
Hannah Waddingham on Her Hopes for Sam and Rebecca’s Future on '…
Bernice King Reflects on Her Father Martin Luther King Jr.'s Leg…
Lucy Hale on Revisiting 'Pretty Little Liars' and Stepping Into …
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Sierra McClain on Filming Her Dramatic Labor…
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
Penelope Cruz on 'Parallel Mothers' and Wanting to Make Films He…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)
‘Fame’ Cast Reunites as They Celebrate the Show’s 40th Anniversa…
Heidi Klum on Snoop Dogg Collab for New Song (Exclusive)
'Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Speaks Out Following Arrest After All…
Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell Gush Over Kim Cattrall in ‘How I Me…
Quentin Tarantino's wife, Daniella, is pregnant with their second child together. A rep for the director confirmed the happy news to ET on Wednesday.
The 58-year-old director and his 38-year-old wife -- who's a singer and model, and the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick -- are already parents to their 1-year-old son, Leo, whom they welcomed in February 2020. They got married in November 2018 after dating on and off for more than eight years. He first met Daniella while promoting his film, Inglourious Basterds, in Israel in 2009.
Tarantino has remained largely private about his relationship with Daniella. But while promoting his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Cannes in May 2019, Tarantino did gush about his wife during a press conference.
"Well, I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago or four years ago, or even 10 years ago …Because I just got married six months ago," he said. "And I've never done that before and now I know why, I was waiting for the perfect girl."
RELATED CONTENT:
Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their First Child Together
Fans Think Beyoncé Has 'Beef' With Quentin Tarantino After Golden Globes Glance
Quentin Tarantino Says Maddox Jolie-Pitt Gave One of the Best Movie Reviews He's Ever Heard