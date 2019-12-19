Quentin Tarantino shared a really cool moment he had with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's oldest son, Maddox.

During an interview with the podcast ReelBlend, the acclaimed director recalled Maddox joining his dad for a screening of the 1966 Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly that he hosted while he and Pitt were working on the 2009 movie Inglourious Basterds in Germany.

Tarantino decided to screen the Clint Eastwood movie, of which he has a 35mm print, after often hearing from friends, "'My son has never seen that movie, I would love to watch that movie with my son.'"

The 56-year-old filmmaker added, "One of the best reviews I’ve ever heard was for The Good, The Bad And the Ugly."

Tarantino credited Maddox for his critique of the classic film when he was just 9 years old.

"So [Pitt] walks in with Maddox, and they sit in the back and Maddox really loved it and [Pitt] was really proud of him," Tarantino remembered. "He really got a kick out of the movie."

Following the screening, the director recalled, "His mom [Jolie] is waiting for them, and they come walking through the door and Angie goes, 'So, Maddox, did you like the movie?'" Tarantino said, to which he said Maddox replied, "'Yeah, mom! It was really great, it was terrific. I loved it!'"

"'Wow, that’s fantastic! Well, what was the movie about?'" Tarantino said Jolie asked her son.

"'Well, it’s about this good guy. And it’s about this bad guy…and it’s about this ugly guy!’ And [Angelina] goes, ‘Well, which did you like the best?’ And Maddox thinks about it… ‘I like the ugly guy!’"

Tarantino quipped of the response, "That’s a great review for the movie!"

Maddox is all grown up now and attending college in South Korea, and his mom couldn't be prouder. "I'm so happy for him that [he has] grown up into such a good man," Jolie gushed to ET earlier this year of her and Pitt's 18-year-old child. "I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years."

In addition to Jolie's praise of her son, Maddox himself recently addressed his relationship with Pitt. Here's what he had to say:

