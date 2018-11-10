Michael C. Hall is opening up about his sexuality and past roles as LGBTQ characters.

The 47-year-old actor got candid about how he's "not all the way heterosexual," while discussing his previous homosexual roles as David in Six Feet Under, the Emcee in Cabaret and Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

“I think there’s a spectrum. I am on it. I’m heterosexual. But if there was a percentage, I would say I was not all the way heterosexual," Hall said in an interview with The Daily Beast published on Friday. "I think playing the Emcee required me to fling a bunch of doors wide open because that character I imagined as pansexual. Yeah, like I made out with Michael Stuhlbarg every night doing that show. I think I have always leaned into any fluidity in terms of my sexuality.”

When asked if he had ever been in a sexual relationship with another man, Hall said he hadn't.

“I’ve never had an intimate relationship with a man. I think, maybe because of an absent father, there has definitely been a craving for an emotional intimacy with a man," said Hall, whose father died when the actor was 11. "I don’t mean to suggest that an emotional relationship between a father and son is any way homoerotic. I mean an emotional intimacy or connection that at least in the milieu I grew up in was considered fey. I had an appetite to have emotional connections with men beyond beer, sports, and fist pumping that were considered ‘gay.’”

Hall, however, stated that he has never been attracted to another man, aside from being "attracted to John Cameron Mitchell when I saw Hedwig. But no, as a rule I am heterosexual.”

Hall and Morgan MacGregor tied the knot two years ago, in his third marriage. He was previously married to his Dexter co-star, Jennifer Carpenter, from 2008 to 2011, and to actress Amy Spanger from 2002 to 2007.

Calling himself a "coupler," Hall said he "romanticized for a time being a solo lone person, maybe in the way my mother modeled it. But I don’t think that’s who I actually am.” For him, his wife is "just an incredible friend and is a remarkable combination of intelligence and kindness, and she’s able to tell me the truth that in a way that I can actually stomach."

Though he's been married three times, the actor hasn't had any kids. He said that and McGregor do "talk and think about" expanding their family, but not anytime soon.

“It’s no news to anyone but it’s a crazy world, and bringing somebody into that world for a front-row seat is something that gives me pause," he stated.

